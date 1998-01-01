GardenSMART is a Unique, exciting, informative television gardening program broadcast on local Public Broadcasting stations (PBS) and is a Unique, exciting, informative television gardening program broadcast on local Public Broadcasting stations (PBS) and Create TV throughout the United States. It is a "hands in the dirt" experience. Never just behind a potting bench or in a studio, GardenSMART covers the country visiting beautiful public and private gardens and resorts. Click here for more info. Gardensmart Host Eric Johnson

Eric Johnson joins GardenSMART in the prime of his lustrous career as a plantsman. Each week Eric's exceptional knowledge of all growing things is as evident as his sunny disposition and his passion for plants. Whether he's talking about the very latest in flower fashion, an old time favorite in the vegetable garden, or a succulent in the desert, his zeal translates into information and entertainment for the GardenSMART audience. Eric's formal training came at the University of Georgia where he was awarded the prestigious Dirr Scholarship. After graduation with a degree in Horticulture he became head of operations and director of propagation for several different Horticultural firms, culminating with being named Director of Horticulture for one of the oldest and most respected seed and plant companies in the U.S. Click here for more info. Follow us on Instagram!

